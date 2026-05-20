Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,964 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,988 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 155,001 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $35,777,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 39,236 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 62,989 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 44,246 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.59, for a total transaction of $982,611.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 476,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $125,248,077.48. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 11,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.66, for a total transaction of $3,014,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,203.80. This represents a 50.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 201,026 shares of company stock valued at $49,128,874 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $259.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $236.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Arete Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $301.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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