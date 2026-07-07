Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,800 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. MilWealth Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total transaction of $620,003.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,427,876.40. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,643,704. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon Web Services is said to be doubling down on enterprise AI by investing $1 billion in forward-deployed engineers, a move that could deepen customer relationships and boost AWS revenue growth.

Amazon Web Services is said to be doubling down on enterprise AI by investing $1 billion in forward-deployed engineers, a move that could deepen customer relationships and boost AWS revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary remain upbeat on Amazon’s AI and cloud strategy, including its Trainium chips and broader hyperscaler positioning, which could improve margins and strengthen Amazon’s long-term competitive moat.

Analysts and market commentary remain upbeat on Amazon’s AI and cloud strategy, including its Trainium chips and broader hyperscaler positioning, which could improve margins and strengthen Amazon’s long-term competitive moat. Positive Sentiment: One report argued that Amazon’s reported Anthropic stake could become a major hidden value driver if the AI company moves toward an IPO, potentially creating a large paper windfall for Amazon shareholders. Article Title

One report argued that Amazon’s reported Anthropic stake could become a major hidden value driver if the AI company moves toward an IPO, potentially creating a large paper windfall for Amazon shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Amazon’s own custom-silicon push suggested Trainium and Inferentia adoption is accelerating, with customer demand for AI infrastructure reinforcing the case for AWS growth and potential margin expansion. Article Title

Coverage around Amazon’s own custom-silicon push suggested Trainium and Inferentia adoption is accelerating, with customer demand for AI infrastructure reinforcing the case for AWS growth and potential margin expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles reiterated that Amazon is still a top long-term growth stock, but much of that discussion was valuation-focused rather than tied to a fresh operational catalyst.

Several articles reiterated that Amazon is still a top long-term growth stock, but much of that discussion was valuation-focused rather than tied to a fresh operational catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon also appeared in stories about back-to-school promotions and international platform use, which are positive for visibility but not likely to be major stock movers on their own.

Amazon also appeared in stories about back-to-school promotions and international platform use, which are positive for visibility but not likely to be major stock movers on their own. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted intensifying competition in e-commerce from lower-cost shopping platforms and broader concerns about consumer spending, which could pressure retail growth if it persists.

Some coverage noted intensifying competition in e-commerce from lower-cost shopping platforms and broader concerns about consumer spending, which could pressure retail growth if it persists. Negative Sentiment: There were also reminders that Amazon’s heavy capex spending and ongoing insider sales may keep some investors cautious, even if those signals are not necessarily a change in the company’s fundamentals.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $244.16 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $254.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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