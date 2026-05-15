Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,429,725 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 955,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.9% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.10% of Amazon.com worth $2,407,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 33,763 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 17,304 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $1,011,812.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 74,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,462,302.96. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 190,593 shares of company stock valued at $46,081,241 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Securities upgraded Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.52.

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Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $267.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

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