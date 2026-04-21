Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,670 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $4,077,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,238,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at $459,217,051.24. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. This represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,186 shares of company stock valued at $19,921,739. Insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. DZ Bank upgraded Amazon.com to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $288.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $248.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.29 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The business's 50-day moving average price is $214.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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