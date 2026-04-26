Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Spirepoint Private Client LLC

Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,138 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.1% of Spirepoint Private Client LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Spirepoint Private Client LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,681,441 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $83,805,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $47,332,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,658 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $294.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 target price (down from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. TD Securities raised Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $289.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,207,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,815,090. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 499,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $122,465,945. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 124,186 shares of company stock valued at $27,826,739 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $263.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.85 and a 1 year high of $264.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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