Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,770 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.2% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $126,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 6,206 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,171 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $12,734,000 after buying an additional 28,378 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,026 shares of company stock valued at $49,128,874. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. China Renaissance boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, New Street Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.1%

AMZN stock opened at $259.32 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $236.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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