Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,768 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 13,991 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $64,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22,085.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,671,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,284,962 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $20,702,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583,217 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $333.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Securities upgraded Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Argus reissued a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Fifty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $313.09.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $265.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $231.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $1,011,812.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 74,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,462,302.96. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,593 shares of company stock worth $46,081,241. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

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