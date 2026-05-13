Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,650 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 3,984 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 6.7% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $53,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 62.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at $129,624,275. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 190,593 shares of company stock worth $46,081,241 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $313.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $265.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The firm's fifty day moving average is $231.12 and its 200-day moving average is $229.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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