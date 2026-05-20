Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,600 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 4,237 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of James Investment Research Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. James Investment Research Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309,697 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $259.32 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $278.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.67.

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Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at $598,335,650. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,026 shares of company stock valued at $49,128,874. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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