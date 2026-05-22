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Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Written by MarketBeat
May 22, 2026
Amazon.com logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC cut its Amazon stake by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, selling 1,916 shares and leaving it with 9,183 shares worth about $2.12 million.
  • Despite some selling, institutional ownership remains heavy, with hedge funds and other institutions holding 72.20% of Amazon’s stock and several firms adding to their positions during the quarter.
  • Analysts remain bullish on Amazon, with 57 Buy ratings, 3 Hold ratings, and a consensus price target of $312.66; recent commentary has pointed to AWS strength, AI demand, and new growth drivers like Alexa for Shopping.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,183 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.66.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $268.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 11,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.66, for a total value of $3,014,023.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,203.80. This trade represents a 50.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.59, for a total value of $982,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 476,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,248,077.48. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 201,026 shares of company stock valued at $49,128,874 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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