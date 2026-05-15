Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,197,758 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 3,803 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.8% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $537,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.1%

AMZN opened at $267.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.53 and a 200-day moving average of $230.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

More Amazon.com News

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $1,011,812.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 74,948 shares in the company, valued at $20,462,302.96. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,593 shares of company stock valued at $46,081,241. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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