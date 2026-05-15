Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Increased by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,755 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 15,315 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at $598,335,650. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,593 shares of company stock worth $46,081,241. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $267.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $233.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. HSBC increased their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. New Street Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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