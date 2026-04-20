Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Lifted by Banque de Luxembourg S.A.

Banque de Luxembourg S.A. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,280 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.6% of Banque de Luxembourg S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Banque de Luxembourg S.A.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $451,642,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 239,862 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $52,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,145,151 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $251,441,000 after purchasing an additional 42,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 499,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,465,945. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,238,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $459,217,051.24. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 93,186 shares of company stock valued at $19,921,739 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, New Street Research dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $287.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $250.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.76 and a 200-day moving average of $225.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Amazon.com's revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market sentiment has flipped positive on Amazon as investors focus on AWS’s AI-driven growth and the stock briefly touched record territory. Read More.

Market sentiment has flipped positive on Amazon as investors focus on AWS’s AI-driven growth and the stock briefly touched record territory. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s acquisition of Globalstar (satellite connectivity) is being viewed as strategic for its LEO/satellite ambitions (Project Kuiper/complementary assets), helping re-rate the stock. Read More.

Amazon’s acquisition of Globalstar (satellite connectivity) is being viewed as strategic for its LEO/satellite ambitions (Project Kuiper/complementary assets), helping re-rate the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AWS continues to land high‑profile customers (media/AI wins), reinforcing the enterprise AI revenue runway that underpins multiple expansion. Read More.

AWS continues to land high‑profile customers (media/AI wins), reinforcing the enterprise AI revenue runway that underpins multiple expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts and notable investors are raising targets or adding to positions (Truist, JPMorgan commentary and public buys), supporting momentum and sentiment. Read More.

Multiple analysts and notable investors are raising targets or adding to positions (Truist, JPMorgan commentary and public buys), supporting momentum and sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operational tailwind: NiSource expanded power agreements to accelerate energy delivery to Amazon data centers, easing one constraint on AWS capacity growth. Read More.

Operational tailwind: NiSource expanded power agreements to accelerate energy delivery to Amazon data centers, easing one constraint on AWS capacity growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company initiatives beyond core cloud/retail — e.g., longer theatrical runs for content and investments in energy/space through affiliates — signal diversification but are longer‑term revenue drivers. Read More.

Company initiatives beyond core cloud/retail — e.g., longer theatrical runs for content and investments in energy/space through affiliates — signal diversification but are longer‑term revenue drivers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider activity: CEO Douglas Herrington sold shares under a prearranged 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed sale), which is normal for planned programs but will be watched by some investors. Read More.

Insider activity: CEO Douglas Herrington sold shares under a prearranged 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed sale), which is normal for planned programs but will be watched by some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Marketplace friction: hundreds of large third‑party sellers staged a one‑day ad boycott over payout and ad‑payment changes and Amazon introduced fuel surcharges in some regions — a reputational and near‑term revenue risk for retail and ad businesses. Read More.

Marketplace friction: hundreds of large third‑party sellers staged a one‑day ad boycott over payout and ad‑payment changes and Amazon introduced fuel surcharges in some regions — a reputational and near‑term revenue risk for retail and ad businesses. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation/technical caution: some analysts and market commentators flagged the stock as overbought after the rally, warning of a possible pullback despite the strategic positives. Read More.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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