Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Position Boosted by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,315 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of Davidson Trust Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Davidson Trust Co.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Busey Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Busey Bank now owns 577,663 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $133,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,171,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $270,301,000 after acquiring an additional 33,686 shares during the period. Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,995 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC now owns 32,548 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. This trade represents a 65.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,593 shares of company stock valued at $46,289,241. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $272.62 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.16 and a 12-month high of $278.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock's fifty day moving average is $227.55 and its 200-day moving average is $228.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Arete Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC raised their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $313.09.

View Our Latest Report on AMZN

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s latest earnings beat showed stronger-than-expected revenue and profits, while AWS growth and AI-related demand continue to support the long-term growth narrative. Amazon Over Spending on AI?

Amazon’s latest earnings beat showed stronger-than-expected revenue and profits, while AWS growth and AI-related demand continue to support the long-term growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Amazon is opening its logistics network to outside customers through Amazon Supply Chain Services, creating a new revenue stream beyond retail and cloud. Amazon Bets Logistics Is the New Cloud

Amazon is opening its logistics network to outside customers through Amazon Supply Chain Services, creating a new revenue stream beyond retail and cloud. Positive Sentiment: Amazon Pharmacy is expanding access to Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic pill through same-day delivery and kiosks, adding another growth angle in healthcare. Amazon to Carry Ozempic

Amazon Pharmacy is expanding access to Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic pill through same-day delivery and kiosks, adding another growth angle in healthcare. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts have raised price targets after the Q1 report, reflecting confidence that Amazon can keep compounding growth. Analyst Target Raises

Several analysts have raised price targets after the Q1 report, reflecting confidence that Amazon can keep compounding growth. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Andy Jassy sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is notable but does not necessarily signal a change in fundamentals. Jassy Share Sale

CEO Andy Jassy sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is notable but does not necessarily signal a change in fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles highlighted concerns about Amazon’s heavy AI and data-center spending, but investors appear willing to give the company time to convert that investment into future growth. Cash Burn Concern

Some articles highlighted concerns about Amazon’s heavy AI and data-center spending, but investors appear willing to give the company time to convert that investment into future growth. Negative Sentiment: An AWS cooling issue caused a brief outage that disrupted services at other platforms, reminding investors that cloud reliability remains a key risk for Amazon Web Services. AWS Outage

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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