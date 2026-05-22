Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Position Boosted by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.6% of Narwhal Capital Management's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $49,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 42,897 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,901,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 42,922 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $312.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,742 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.59, for a total value of $982,611.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 476,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $125,248,077.48. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $1,011,812.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 74,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,462,302.96. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,026 shares of company stock worth $49,128,874. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $268.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.43 and a 200-day moving average of $231.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

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Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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