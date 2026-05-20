Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Position Trimmed by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,692 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 22,917 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.2% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $180,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 22,085.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,671,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122,668 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Amazon.com by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,284,962 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $20,702,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,583,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 price target on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.67.

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Amazon.com Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $259.32 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 11,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.66, for a total value of $3,014,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,203.80. This trade represents a 50.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,742 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.59, for a total value of $982,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 476,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $125,248,077.48. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,026 shares of company stock worth $49,128,874. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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