Go Pro
→ Here’s the stock symbol I’ve promised (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Amcor PLC $AMCR Shares Sold by RBF Capital LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Amcor logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

RBF Capital LLC trimmed its position in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR - Free Report) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,787 shares of the company's stock after selling 592,278 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC's holdings in Amcor were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 268,381 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 20,757 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Amcor by 11.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 43,137 shares of the company's stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter valued at about $6,426,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amcor from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.92 price target on Amcor and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Amcor in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $43.00 price objective on Amcor and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMCR

Amcor Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. Amcor PLC has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Amcor had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Amcor's dividend payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor NYSE: AMCR is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company's product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor's packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Amcor Right Now?

Before you consider Amcor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amcor wasn't on the list.

While Amcor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines