American Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1,172.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,259,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,081,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 23.7% of American Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. American Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $728,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $19,155,295.20. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,174,893.69. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,553 shares of company stock valued at $22,593,804. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $300.91 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $299.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $256.00 and a 12 month high of $337.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here