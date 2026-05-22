American Capital Advisory LLC Acquires 2,199 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,280 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of American Capital Advisory LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. American Capital Advisory LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,642,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 239,862 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $52,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 30,444 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.59, for a total transaction of $982,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 476,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $125,248,077.48. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,026 shares of company stock worth $49,128,874. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $268.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.66.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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