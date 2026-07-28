American Capital Management Inc. Sells 220,710 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

American Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC - Free Report) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,076 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 220,710 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of SPS Commerce worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 545.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company's stock.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPS Commerce stock opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.81. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $141.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.56.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.50 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.730-4.760 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.090 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SPS Commerce from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research raised SPS Commerce from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $60.00 price target on SPS Commerce and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $75.82.

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SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company's platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

See Also

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