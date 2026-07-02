American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,001 shares of the company's stock after selling 80,981 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 7,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 231 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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American Electric Power Stock Down 1.3%

AEP opened at $135.05 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.39 and a twelve month high of $139.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.99. The company has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. American Electric Power's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. American Electric Power's payout ratio is presently 55.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, May 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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