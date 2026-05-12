American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,554 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,268 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $130.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.46 and a 52-week high of $139.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.80%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $177,602.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,798.60. This trade represents a 8.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $542,320.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,582,097.04. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AEP. Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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