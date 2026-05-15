American Tower Corporation $AMT Stock Holdings Boosted by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 184.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,106 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance's holdings in American Tower were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total value of $7,872,979.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 29,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,551.60. This trade represents a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur bought 2,671 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.30 per share, with a total value of $494,936.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at $914,640.80. This trade represents a 117.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,181 shares of company stock worth $8,046,071. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Tower from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised shares of American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the company from $189.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $218.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:AMT opened at $170.28 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $178.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.17. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $165.08 and a 52 week high of $234.33. The company has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio is 115.67%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Further Reading

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