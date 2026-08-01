American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Holdings Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,384 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 19,201 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of American Water Works worth $26,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 489,371 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $63,863,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in American Water Works by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 178,599 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company's stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $134.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.57 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $131.00 price objective on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $140.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Water Works

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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