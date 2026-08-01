American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,730 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 47,913 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of American Water Works worth $25,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Water Works alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $588,000. Delta Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 29.2% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 9,014 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $677,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 212.4% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 80,311 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 54,607 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Water Works from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $140.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AWK

American Water Works Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:AWK opened at $134.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $129.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.04. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.57 and a 12-month high of $147.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.35%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.05%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Water Works, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Water Works wasn't on the list.

While American Water Works currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here