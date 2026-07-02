American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Stock Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,743 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 19,043 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of American Water Works worth $14,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,037,823 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,570,936,000 after purchasing an additional 486,090 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3,274.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,092,757 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $925,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882,575 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,493,161 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $847,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,039,122 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $655,025,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in American Water Works by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,171,929 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $544,420,000 after buying an additional 275,511 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $131.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.57 and a 52-week high of $147.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.17%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $131.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $134.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Water Works from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $138.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AWK

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

See Also

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