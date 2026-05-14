Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,667 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,440 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company's stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 425 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $195.16.

Read Our Latest Report on PLTR

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,467,716.40. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $79,162.24. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,029,479 shares of company stock valued at $137,685,797. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $130.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.13, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.93 and a 52 week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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