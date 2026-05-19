AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $253.55 Million Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,668 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 53,306 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA makes up about 1.6% of AMF Tjanstepension AB's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.77% of Comfort Systems USA worth $253,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of FIX opened at $1,851.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.70. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $452.04 and a 52-week high of $2,073.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,609.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,269.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total transaction of $21,890,831.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 161,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $317,319,555.76. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.97, for a total value of $12,914,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,824 shares in the company, valued at $54,276,305.28. This trade represents a 19.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 61,024 shares of company stock valued at $99,678,386 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,680.00 to $1,992.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,923.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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