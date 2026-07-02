Amgen Inc. $AMGN Stake Lessened by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,566 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.'s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 29.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 25,859 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Erste Group Bank reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $355.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $361.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.41. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.77 and a 52-week high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Amgen

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Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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