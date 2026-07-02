AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 1,743 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,804 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 3.5% of AMI Asset Management Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $55,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,789,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock worth $32,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock worth $33,471,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 318.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,026,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,192.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,053.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,025.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,238.00. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,285.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,235.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LLY

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several bullish articles highlighted Eli Lilly’s strong GLP-1 momentum, with coverage pointing to continued upside in Mounjaro/Zepbound and new support from Medicare’s expanded access for GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, which could broaden demand and strengthen the company’s long-term growth outlook.

Several bullish articles highlighted Eli Lilly’s strong GLP-1 momentum, with coverage pointing to continued upside in Mounjaro/Zepbound and new support from Medicare’s expanded access for GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, which could broaden demand and strengthen the company’s long-term growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary and price-target pieces remained constructive, with one report arguing Lilly still has double-digit upside and another noting multiple analysts are leaning bullish ahead of earnings, reinforcing the market’s confidence in the company’s fundamentals.

Analyst commentary and price-target pieces remained constructive, with one report arguing Lilly still has double-digit upside and another noting multiple analysts are leaning bullish ahead of earnings, reinforcing the market’s confidence in the company’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly and Innovent announced a commercialization agreement for Verzenios in mainland China, which should help expand access and keep Lilly’s manufacturing role intact, but the deal mainly shifts marketing and distribution responsibilities rather than materially changing the company’s core earnings profile.

Lilly and Innovent announced a commercialization agreement for Verzenios in mainland China, which should help expand access and keep Lilly’s manufacturing role intact, but the deal mainly shifts marketing and distribution responsibilities rather than materially changing the company’s core earnings profile. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also received attention for a new AI-related investment and for broader optimism around its pipeline, including retatrutide and other next-generation obesity treatments, which support the long-term growth narrative but are not immediate catalysts.

Lilly also received attention for a new AI-related investment and for broader optimism around its pipeline, including retatrutide and other next-generation obesity treatments, which support the long-term growth narrative but are not immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Shares were weighed by reports that U.S. lawmakers opened a national security probe into Lilly’s clinical trial activities in China, creating regulatory and reputational uncertainty around its operations in the region.

Shares were weighed by reports that U.S. lawmakers opened a national security probe into Lilly’s clinical trial activities in China, creating regulatory and reputational uncertainty around its operations in the region. Negative Sentiment: There was also fresh concern over China patent risk, including a report that Hybio filed what was described as the first generic challenge to Lilly’s tirzepatide patents, raising the possibility of future competition or legal friction around a key blockbuster drug.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

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