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AMN Healthcare Services Inc $AMN Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
AMN Healthcare Services logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN - Free Report) by 411.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,007 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 215,623 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.69% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 3,681 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $114,368.67. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at $556,681.19. The trade was a 17.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.41. AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock's 50-day moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.56.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMN

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc NYSE: AMN is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in staffing and recruitment services for a broad range of clinical and allied health professionals, including travel nurses, permanent placement of nursing staff, locum tenens physicians, and allied health personnel. In addition to direct staffing, AMN Healthcare offers comprehensive workforce management solutions such as vendor management systems (VMS), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and compliance and credentialing services through its technology platforms.

Founded in 1985 as American Mobile Nurses, the company rebranded to AMN Healthcare in 2010 to reflect its expanding portfolio of services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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