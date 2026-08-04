Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMPH Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH - Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,027,947 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 228,262 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.55% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $39,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 211,765 shares of the company's stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,765 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 235,485 shares of the company's stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 99,227 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,963,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,571,000 after purchasing an additional 31,160 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,666,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2,864.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 177,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 171,748 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4%

AMPH opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $891.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.89. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $31.26. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $171.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $173.46 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 11.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMPH

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Founded in 2004, Amphastar focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of injectable and inhalation products. The company's manufacturing facilities in California produce both generic and proprietary formulations designed to address urgent and chronic medical conditions.

Amphastar's portfolio includes a range of injectable generics such as epinephrine, naloxone and lidocaine, serving hospital, emergency medical and retail pharmacy channels.

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