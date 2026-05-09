Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMPH Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH - Free Report) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,765 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 76,765 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 356.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 219.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amphastar Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amphastar Pharmaceuticals this week:

Negative Sentiment: Amphastar reported adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share on revenue of $171.2 million, missing analyst estimates of about $0.70 EPS and $173.5 million in sales, which is the main reason the stock is moving lower. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

Amphastar reported adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share on revenue of $171.2 million, missing analyst estimates of about $0.70 EPS and $173.5 million in sales, which is the main reason the stock is moving lower. Negative Sentiment: The company’s GAAP net income was $6.4 million, or $0.14 per share, highlighting weaker bottom-line performance than the adjusted figures suggest. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

The company’s GAAP net income was $6.4 million, or $0.14 per share, highlighting weaker bottom-line performance than the adjusted figures suggest. Neutral Sentiment: Needham & Company reaffirmed its hold rating, suggesting analysts are cautious but not turning more bearish after the results.

Needham & Company reaffirmed its rating, suggesting analysts are cautious but not turning more bearish after the results. Neutral Sentiment: Management also said BAQSIMI revenue is expected to be flat to up low-single-digits, with a 3% list price increase, offering some stability in a key product line. Amphastar forecasts BAQSIMI revenue flat to up low single digits, with 3% list price increase

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMPH. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMPH

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 20.9%

AMPH stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $846.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.28). Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.00%.The firm had revenue of $171.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Founded in 2004, Amphastar focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of injectable and inhalation products. The company's manufacturing facilities in California produce both generic and proprietary formulations designed to address urgent and chronic medical conditions.

Amphastar's portfolio includes a range of injectable generics such as epinephrine, naloxone and lidocaine, serving hospital, emergency medical and retail pharmacy channels.

See Also

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