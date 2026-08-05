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Amphenol Corporation $APH is Carderock Capital Management Inc.'s 3rd Largest Position

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Amphenol logo with Technology background
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Key Points

  • Carderock Capital Management reduced its Amphenol stake by 6.1% to 106,575 shares valued at approximately $18.8 million, but APH remains the firm’s third-largest holding and represents 4.1% of its portfolio. Institutional investors collectively own 97.01% of the stock.
  • Amphenol reported a strong quarter, with EPS of $1.35 versus the $1.19 consensus estimate and revenue of $8.76 billion, up 55% year over year. The company issued third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance of $1.40 to $1.42.
  • Analysts remain broadly bullish, with a consensus “Buy” rating and an average price target of $191.67. However, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 500,000 shares for approximately $80.8 million, reducing his direct ownership by 20.6%.
  • Interested in Amphenol? Here are five stocks we like better.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,575 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 6,879 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises 4.1% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $18,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LOM Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Amphenol by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 548 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Stock Up 5.0%

APH stock opened at $171.52 on Wednesday. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $104.71 and a twelve month high of $178.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $211.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business's 50-day moving average price is $156.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.42.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.57, for a total value of $80,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $311,427,305.99. This represents a 20.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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