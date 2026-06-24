Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,404 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 15,247 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,553,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $17,102,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,682 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 9,435.8% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $10,374,670,000 after purchasing an additional 75,964,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,913,598 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $7,705,440,000 after buying an additional 888,526 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Amphenol by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,638,701,000 after buying an additional 17,387,536 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,318,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,087,372,000 after buying an additional 748,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $159.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.69. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $94.88 and a 12 month high of $168.75. The firm has a market cap of $196.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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