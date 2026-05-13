Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,720 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 14,834 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises approximately 0.9% of First Foundation Advisors' investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Foundation Advisors' holdings in Amphenol were worth $23,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 19,384 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 773.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,388 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,767 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on APH shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research cut Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Stock Up 4.5%

APH opened at $128.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $157.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.44 and a twelve month high of $167.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 646,056 shares of company stock valued at $94,594,783. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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