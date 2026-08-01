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Amundi Acquires 101,942 Shares of Bunge Global SA $BG

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Bunge Global logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Amundi increased its Bunge Global stake by 9.4% in the first quarter, acquiring 101,942 shares to reach 1.19 million shares valued at approximately $150.9 million. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 86.23% of the company.
  • Bunge Global reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.00 per share, exceeding estimates of $1.97, while revenue rose 88.3% year over year to $24.04 billion. The company issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $9.25 to $9.75.
  • Analyst sentiment is generally positive, with the stock receiving a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $132.67; Barclays raised its target to $150 and Zacks upgraded the stock to “Strong Buy.”
  • Interested in Bunge Global? Here are five stocks we like better.

Amundi increased its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186,039 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 101,942 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.61% of Bunge Global worth $150,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BG. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 152.9% in the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Global Stock Up 1.0%

BG stock opened at $106.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $76.01 and a twelve month high of $134.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.60.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.81 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.250-9.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Bunge Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bunge Global (NYSE:BG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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