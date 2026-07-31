Amundi Acquires 1,090,291 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL - Free Report) by 97.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,212,376 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,090,291 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.35% of Xcel Energy worth $175,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,324,667 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,700,000 after buying an additional 356,208 shares in the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,477,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,496,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,214,035,000 after acquiring an additional 126,498 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 3,579,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $264,413,000 after acquiring an additional 415,759 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,936,695 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,044,000 after acquiring an additional 255,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company's stock.

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Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $84.23.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.5925 dividend. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Xcel Energy's payout ratio is presently 68.30%.

Key Xcel Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Xcel Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Xcel reported second-quarter GAAP and ongoing earnings of $0.93 per share , well above the $0.79 analyst consensus. Net income rose to $586 million from $444 million a year earlier. Higher infrastructure investment recovery and lower power costs helped drive the improvement. Xcel Energy Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Report

Xcel reported second-quarter GAAP and ongoing earnings of , well above the $0.79 analyst consensus. Net income rose to $586 million from $444 million a year earlier. Higher infrastructure investment recovery and lower power costs helped drive the improvement. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.5925 per share , equivalent to an annualized payout of approximately $2.37 and a yield near 3%. The dividend supports Xcel’s appeal to income-focused investors.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of , equivalent to an annualized payout of approximately $2.37 and a yield near 3%. The dividend supports Xcel’s appeal to income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Management’s earnings-call discussion highlighted continued infrastructure investment and associated regulatory recovery, potentially supporting longer-term rate-base growth. Xcel Energy Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management’s earnings-call discussion highlighted continued infrastructure investment and associated regulatory recovery, potentially supporting longer-term rate-base growth. Neutral Sentiment: Xcel elected Peter Carter, Delta Air Lines’ president, to its board. The appointment adds an executive with experience in strategy, policy and sustainability, but is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Xcel Energy Elects Peter Carter to Board of Directors

Xcel elected Peter Carter, Delta Air Lines’ president, to its board. The appointment adds an executive with experience in strategy, policy and sustainability, but is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Revenue totaled $3.12 billion, below the $3.54 billion consensus estimate and down 5.1% year over year. The revenue miss may be weighing on the stock despite the EPS beat, particularly because utility investors focus on the durability of underlying growth. Xcel Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Infrastructure Investment Recovery

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy NASDAQ: XEL is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

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