Amundi Acquires 439,081 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Amundi grew its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,834,973 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 439,081 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.62% of Target worth $343,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 19.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the retailer's stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Target by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 131,261 shares of the retailer's stock worth $15,909,000 after acquiring an additional 86,955 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Target by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,903 shares of the retailer's stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Target by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 504,125 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $61,100,000 after acquiring an additional 180,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company's stock.

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Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $146.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company's 50-day moving average is $132.12 and its 200-day moving average is $122.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.44 and a 1 year high of $147.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.The business had revenue of $25.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Target's payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $1,258,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,930 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,127.70. This trade represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Target from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Target from $132.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Target from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a "neutral" rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $132.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TGT

Target Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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