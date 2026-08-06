Amundi Acquires 59,303 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VIRT - Free Report) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,332 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 59,303 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.09% of Virtu Financial worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 103.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 972 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIRT. Zacks Research lowered Virtu Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $58.80.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 42,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,198.38. This trade represents a 41.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.76% of the company's stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Virtu Financial stock opened at $58.54 on Thursday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business's 50-day moving average price is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $984.69 million during the quarter. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 49.06%. Virtu Financial has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.820 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Virtu Financial's payout ratio is 15.95%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc is a technology-driven electronic trading firm and market maker that provides liquidity and price discovery across a wide range of financial instruments. Leveraging advanced analytics, high-performance computing and proprietary algorithms, Virtu operates in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodities and derivative products. Its technology platform is designed to capture bid-ask spreads in real time, manage risk through automated controls and adapt to changing market conditions.

The company offers a suite of execution services and market-making solutions to institutional clients such as asset managers, banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds.

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