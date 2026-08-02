Amundi Boosts Stake in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Amundi lifted its position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,047,133 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,015,443 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.33% of Carnival worth $104,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the company's stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Carnival by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the company's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Carnival by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 21,363 shares of the company's stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Carnival by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 33,540 shares of the company's stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Carnival from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Carnival in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded Carnival to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Carnival from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Argus set a $35.00 price objective on Carnival in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carnival

Carnival Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $27.85 on Friday. Carnival Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Carnival had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.24%.The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.220 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. Research analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Carnival's payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival

In other news, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $1,209,929.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 69,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,587.80. This trade represents a 38.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

See Also

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