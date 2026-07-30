Amundi Boosts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Amundi grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,317,427 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after purchasing an additional 152,690 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.44% of EOG Resources worth $335,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 225.5% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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EOG Resources Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of EOG stock opened at $145.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.87. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.59 and a 12-month high of $151.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The company's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $196.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $166.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

See Also

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