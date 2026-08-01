Amundi Boosts Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Amundi grew its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660,529 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 137,657 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.34% of Ventas worth $135,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 48.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ventas by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 192,584 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Ventas by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 19,405 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In related news, Director Michael J. Embler acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 19,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,513,309.62. This represents a 14.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,079.80. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $65.82 and a one year high of $101.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.58.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ventas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 385.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Ventas from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTR

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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