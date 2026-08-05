Amundi Boosts Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

Amundi increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA - Free Report) by 4,072.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 622,217 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.30% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $17,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 49.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 24.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 48,781 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,063,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 102,057 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 32.9% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,504,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXTA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

AXTA stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average of $31.36. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems's revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.700 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems is a global leader in the development, manufacture and sale of liquid and powder coatings. The company's product portfolio spans refinish coatings for the automotive collision repair market, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings for new vehicle production, and industrial coatings including electrodeposition (E-coat) and powder coatings for a variety of sectors such as architecture, heavy equipment and general industrial applications.

Tracing its roots to the 19th century and rebranded as Axalta following its separation from DuPont Performance Coatings in 2013, the company has built a presence in more than 100 countries.

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