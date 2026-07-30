Amundi Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock $BLK

Amundi grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,778 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 84,954 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.41% of BlackRock worth $617,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $1,082.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $167.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,030.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,041.27. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $917.39 and a twelve month high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $13.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.09%.The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.05 earnings per share. BlackRock's revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 55.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $5.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

More BlackRock News

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major AI infrastructure venture expands BlackRock’s growth profile. BlackRock-managed funds will own an 80% stake in a roughly $14 billion, 1-gigawatt data-center campus in El Paso, Texas, while Meta retains 20% and leases the facility. BlackRock is contributing approximately $4.9 billion in cash and arranged about $12.3 billion to $12.5 billion of project debt. The deal strengthens BlackRock’s Global Infrastructure Partners and HPS platforms and could generate long-duration management, financing and infrastructure-related fees. Reuters Meta BlackRock data center article

BlackRock-managed funds will own an 80% stake in a roughly $14 billion, 1-gigawatt data-center campus in El Paso, Texas, while Meta retains 20% and leases the facility. BlackRock is contributing approximately $4.9 billion in cash and arranged about $12.3 billion to $12.5 billion of project debt. The deal strengthens BlackRock’s Global Infrastructure Partners and HPS platforms and could generate long-duration management, financing and infrastructure-related fees. Positive Sentiment: Alternative assets continue to broaden beyond traditional funds. Influence Media Partners agreed to acquire substantially all of Anthem Entertainment’s music publishing, film and television assets, and master recordings for more than $600 million in collaboration with funds and accounts managed by BlackRock affiliates. The transaction highlights BlackRock’s push into intellectual-property and private-market investments. Influence Media Anthem acquisition article

Influence Media Partners agreed to acquire substantially all of Anthem Entertainment’s music publishing, film and television assets, and master recordings for more than $600 million in collaboration with funds and accounts managed by BlackRock affiliates. The transaction highlights BlackRock’s push into intellectual-property and private-market investments. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory filings disclosed BlackRock’s 11.61% capital interest and 13.04% voting stake in QIAGEN, along with a 5.3% position in IonQ and indirect holdings in Stora Enso. These disclosures may attract attention but generally reflect portfolio or client-account activity rather than a direct change to BlackRock’s earnings outlook. BlackRock QIAGEN stake article

Regulatory filings disclosed BlackRock’s 11.61% capital interest and 13.04% voting stake in QIAGEN, along with a 5.3% position in IonQ and indirect holdings in Stora Enso. These disclosures may attract attention but generally reflect portfolio or client-account activity rather than a direct change to BlackRock’s earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned about valuation and deal-related risks. BlackRock’s shares appear fully valued after strong multiyear gains and record inflows. The Meta transaction also exposes the company to substantial project-financing, data-center obsolescence and residual-value risks, even though much of the debt sits at the venture level. Broader anxiety over aggressive AI spending and weaker technology stocks may be weighing on sentiment toward the partnership.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,351.00 to $1,199.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,389.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,238.00 to $1,105.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,145.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,304.29.

Read Our Latest Report on BLK

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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