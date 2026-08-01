Amundi Boosts Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Amundi raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,453 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 295,687 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.82% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $163,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 201,839 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $39,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $286.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on JBHT

Key Headlines Impacting J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Here are the key news stories impacting J.B. Hunt Transport Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its EPS forecasts across multiple periods, including FY2026 to $7.65 from $7.21, FY2027 to $9.68 from $8.89, and FY2028 to $10.40 from $9.31. The firm also increased estimates for several upcoming quarters, signaling expectations for stronger profitability. J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock information

Zacks Research raised its EPS forecasts across multiple periods, including FY2026 to $7.65 from $7.21, FY2027 to $9.68 from $8.89, and FY2028 to $10.40 from $9.31. The firm also increased estimates for several upcoming quarters, signaling expectations for stronger profitability. Positive Sentiment: Notable quarterly revisions included Q3 2026 EPS rising to $2.05 from $1.97, Q4 2026 to $2.19 from $2.07, Q2 2027 to $2.05 from $1.79, Q3 2027 to $3.16 from $2.93, and Q2 2028 to $2.49 from $2.14. These upgrades support the bullish case for JBHT’s longer-term earnings growth.

Notable quarterly revisions included Q3 2026 EPS rising to $2.05 from $1.97, Q4 2026 to $2.19 from $2.07, Q2 2027 to $2.05 from $1.79, Q3 2027 to $3.16 from $2.93, and Q2 2028 to $2.49 from $2.14. These upgrades support the bullish case for JBHT’s longer-term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a “Strong-Buy” rating, reinforcing the favorable analyst view. The estimate increases follow J.B. Hunt’s latest quarterly report, when the company exceeded both revenue and EPS expectations and posted year-over-year revenue growth.

Zacks Research maintained a “Strong-Buy” rating, reinforcing the favorable analyst view. The estimate increases follow J.B. Hunt’s latest quarterly report, when the company exceeded both revenue and EPS expectations and posted year-over-year revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Although the estimates were raised, Zacks’ FY2026 forecast of $7.65 EPS remains slightly below the broader consensus estimate of $7.75, suggesting that near-term upside expectations are positive but not uniformly above market forecasts.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP David Keefauver sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.13, for a total value of $200,446.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,252.70. This represents a 47.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradley W. Hicks sold 7,644 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.91, for a total transaction of $2,002,040.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,281,125.62. This represents a 24.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,861. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $271.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $299.76. The company's fifty day moving average price is $280.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.20. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 5.31%.The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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