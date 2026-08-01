Amundi Buys 1,078,207 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,675,696 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,078,207 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.42% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $149,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KDP. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 248.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,801 shares of the company's stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 49,741 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 100,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 33,258 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 253.6% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 76,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 54,571 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $35.94.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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