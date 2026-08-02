Amundi Buys 34,351 Shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Amundi lifted its stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH - Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,184 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,351 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.33% of Labcorp worth $73,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 495,535 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $124,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Labcorp by 106.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,981 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $15,470,000 after buying an additional 29,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Labcorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137,010 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $534,023,000 after buying an additional 13,775 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Labcorp by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,974 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Labcorp by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,356,825 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,343,922,000 after buying an additional 2,719,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Labcorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Labcorp from $308.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $323.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on LH

Labcorp Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:LH opened at $309.47 on Friday. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $244.52 and a one year high of $316.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 6.99%.Labcorp's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.100-18.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Labcorp's payout ratio is 25.51%.

Labcorp News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Labcorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Labcorp exceeded expectations in the second quarter, reporting adjusted EPS of $4.99 versus the $4.78 analyst consensus and revenue of $3.73 billion versus estimates of $3.71 billion. Revenue increased 5.8% year over year, supported by steady diagnostic-testing demand and growth in drug-development services. Reuters article

Labcorp exceeded expectations in the second quarter, reporting adjusted EPS of $4.99 versus the $4.78 analyst consensus and revenue of $3.73 billion versus estimates of $3.71 billion. Revenue increased 5.8% year over year, supported by steady diagnostic-testing demand and growth in drug-development services. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $18.10-$18.55, above the roughly $17.99-$18.00 consensus, while forecasting revenue of approximately $14.71 billion-$14.83 billion. Diagnostics Laboratories revenue rose 5.5%, and Biopharma Laboratory Services revenue increased 6.5%. Labcorp second-quarter results

The company raised its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $18.10-$18.55, above the roughly $17.99-$18.00 consensus, while forecasting revenue of approximately $14.71 billion-$14.83 billion. Diagnostics Laboratories revenue rose 5.5%, and Biopharma Laboratory Services revenue increased 6.5%. Positive Sentiment: Labcorp expanded its share-repurchase authorization by $1 billion, repurchased $353.8 million of stock during the quarter and paid $58.7 million in dividends. Truist Financial also raised its price target from $320 to $350 and assigned a “buy” rating, implying further upside from recent levels. Benzinga reference

Labcorp expanded its share-repurchase authorization by $1 billion, repurchased $353.8 million of stock during the quarter and paid $58.7 million in dividends. Truist Financial also raised its price target from $320 to $350 and assigned a “buy” rating, implying further upside from recent levels. Neutral Sentiment: Management highlighted continued investment in oncology, consumer health and technology initiatives. The earnings call transcripts provide additional detail on demand trends, margins and the updated outlook. Labcorp Q2 earnings call transcript

Management highlighted continued investment in oncology, consumer health and technology initiatives. The earnings call transcripts provide additional detail on demand trends, margins and the updated outlook. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings and revenue beats, LH shares fell in premarket trading and remain lower in active trading. The reaction indicates that investors may have viewed the results and raised outlook as insufficient relative to elevated expectations and the stock’s recent rally toward its 52-week high. Zacks market reaction

Despite the earnings and revenue beats, LH shares fell in premarket trading and remain lower in active trading. The reaction indicates that investors may have viewed the results and raised outlook as insufficient relative to elevated expectations and the stock’s recent rally toward its 52-week high. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider-trading data shows company insiders made multiple sales and no purchases over the past six months, a potential sentiment headwind, although the transactions do not necessarily reflect management’s outlook. Quiver Quantitative report

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Labcorp news, EVP Bryan T. Vaughn sold 234 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $66,968.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,637.74. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $1,502,313.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,291,053. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,696. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Labcorp Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp NYSE: LH, is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp's core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

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