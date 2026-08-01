Amundi Buys New Position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Amundi bought a new stake in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 990,517 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $114,286,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.47% of Qnity Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,638,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Victory Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000.

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Qnity Electronics Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Q opened at $131.74 on Friday. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $177.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.27.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qnity Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio is 11.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Qnity Electronics from $200.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qnity Electronics has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.78.

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Qnity Electronics Company Profile

Qnity Electronics, Inc is an electronic materials and solutions company serving the semiconductor and broader electronics industries. The company develops materials used in the manufacture of integrated circuits, advanced semiconductor packages and other high-performance electronic components.

Its offerings include materials and process solutions used in wafer fabrication, lithography, chemical-mechanical planarization, cleaning, dielectric applications, metallization and advanced packaging.

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