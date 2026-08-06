Amundi Decreases Holdings in Aramark $ARMK

Amundi decreased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Free Report) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,982 shares of the company's stock after selling 133,027 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.06% of Aramark worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Aramark by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,894,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $917,789,000 after purchasing an additional 247,594 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,195,901 shares of the company's stock worth $670,702,000 after purchasing an additional 128,199 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,357,046 shares of the company's stock valued at $344,901,000 after purchasing an additional 360,844 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,860,010 shares of the company's stock valued at $326,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492,046 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,177,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,962,000 after buying an additional 868,900 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Aramark from $63.00 to $70.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Aramark from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARMK

Aramark Price Performance

ARMK stock opened at $56.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's fifty day moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26. Aramark has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Aramark had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Aramark has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.280 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Aramark's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark NYSE: ARMK is a global provider of food services, facilities management and uniform solutions, serving clients across a wide array of industries including education, healthcare, business and government. The company operates through three primary segments: Food and Support Services, Uniform and Career Apparel, and Facility Services, delivering integrated solutions designed to enhance guest experiences, improve operational efficiencies and maintain safe, clean environments. Aramark's offerings include corporate dining, patient and senior nutrition, campus dining, sports and entertainment concessions, custodial services, technical maintenance and industrial laundry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Aramark has expanded its footprint to more than 20 countries, with a strong presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

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